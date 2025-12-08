Recognizing outstanding teachers at UIC
Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.
Read about this year’s winners:
Dr. Colin Haley, College of Dentistry
Chris Kanich, College of Engineering
P. Zitlali Morales, College of Education
