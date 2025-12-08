Recognizing outstanding teachers at UIC

December 8, 2025

Headshot of Excellence in Teaching Award winners. Colin Haley, Chris Kanich, Ann Lousin, P. Zitlali Morales, Ben Ost
Award for Excellence in Teaching winners (from left): Dr. Colin Haley, Chris Kanich, Ann Lousin, P. Zitlali Morales and Ben Ost. (Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.

Read about this year’s winners:

Dr. Colin Haley, College of Dentistry

Chris Kanich, College of Engineering

Ann Lousin, School of Law

P. Zitlali Morales, College of Education

Ben Ost, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact


312-996-0662
christyb@uic.edu