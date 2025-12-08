Recognizing outstanding teachers at UIC

Award for Excellence in Teaching winners (from left): Dr. Colin Haley, Chris Kanich, Ann Lousin, P. Zitlali Morales and Ben Ost. (Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.

Read about this year’s winners:

Dr. Colin Haley, College of Dentistry

Chris Kanich, College of Engineering

Ann Lousin, School of Law

P. Zitlali Morales, College of Education

Ben Ost, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences