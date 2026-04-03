Register April 23 webinar to take charge of your financial wellness

Are you ready to take steps toward your financial goals today for a better tomorrow? When it comes to investing in your future, there is no better time to act than the present.

Join the University of Illinois System for a financial wellness educational seminar hosted by industry innovator Prudential Pathways. Prudential Pathways aims to make building a financial planning strategy less intimidating and more empowering through easy-to-understand educational programs.

Register for First Steps to Financial Freedom.

This seminar will cover important topics like these:

Strategies to create your financial plan

Saving to build wealth

Understanding credit and minimizing debt

And more

Thursday, April 23, noon to 1 p.m.

Click here to register. Make sure to add the event to your calendar!

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.

There is no assurance that the techniques and strategies discussed are suitable for all investors or will yield positive outcomes. The purchase of certain securities or insurance products may be required to affect some of the strategies. Investing involves risks, including possible loss of principal. To determine which investment(s) or financial strategy may be appropriate for you, consult a financial professional before taking any action.

Prudential, Prudential Advisors and LPL Enterprise, as well as LPL Financial, do not provide tax and/or legal advice or services. Please consult your tax and/or legal advisor regarding your specific situation.

Prudential Pathways seminars are general educational information provided by a financial professional affiliated with Prudential.

The financial professional providing this information is registered with and offers securities and/or advisory services through LPL Enterprise, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC and affiliate of LPL Financial.

Financial professionals are licensed insurance agents of Prudential. These financial professionals are permitted to brand under “Prudential.” LPL Enterprise and LPL Financial are not affiliated with Prudential.

The University of Illinois System is not affiliated with LPL Enterprise or LPL Financial or Prudential.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Stoner

Rstoner2@uic.edu