Register for August professional development webinars

UIC Human Resources Organizational Development continues to provide professional development opportunities by delivering all our instructor-led course offerings virtually.

Register to attend webinars and virtual workshops facilitated by UIC Human Resources (free for UIC employees unless specified).

Webinars

These courses are suggested for all UIC staff and faculty.

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Mindfulness: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5

Employee Performance Program Overview: Register for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Resilience: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7

Emotional Intelligence: Managing Conflict: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12

Emotional Intelligence: Self-Awareness and Self-Management: Register for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 14

Emotional Intelligence: Teamwork and Collaboration: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19

Communicating with Emotional Intelligence: Register for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21

Mental Fitness for Performance: Register for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26

Using Core Competencies at UIC: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28

These courses are suggested for UIC administrators, supervisors and human resource representatives.

Writing and Delivering Performance Reviews: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7

Writing and Delivering Performance Improvement Plans: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12

Coaching through Change: Managing Emotions and Overcoming Obstacles for Performance Growth: Register for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14

Facilitating Change to Support Performance Growth and Transformation: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19

Active Listening for Coaching Performance: Register for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21

Emotional Intelligence in Leadership: Register for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26

The Power of Empathy in Management: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28

Course descriptions

Active Listening for Coaching Performance: Discover how to transform one-on-one meetings into powerful coaching sessions that drive process improvements. This 60-minute webinar will equip supervisors and managers with active and co-active coaching techniques to identify task-related challenges through attentive listening. By mastering paraphrasing, asking clarifying questions and signaling reflection moments, leaders can foster employee-led solutions that enhance performance and collaboration.

Participants will gain practical skills to guide employees in recognizing their own process inefficiencies while building trust and encouraging continuous improvement. Learn how intentional coaching conversations can unlock employee potential and strengthen workplace processes.

Coaching Through Change: Managing Emotions and Overcoming Obstacles for Performance Growth: This 60-minute webinar is a practical and empowering session designed for managers and supervisors. Strong leadership requires more than setting expectations — it requires emotional fluency, coaching skills and the ability to lead through resistance, disengagement and uncertainty. This webinar explores how to recognize emotional cues, navigate difficult conversations and motivate sustainable behavior change using real-world coaching techniques. You will walk away with actionable strategies to build trust, foster accountability and create a performance culture rooted in empathy, clarity and growth.

Communicating with Emotional Intelligence: Developing your emotional intelligence can help you succeed at any stage of your life or career. It can also help you become a better leader, mentor and coach. In this 45-minute webinar, we will define emotional intelligence and how it can help you manage your emotions and build stronger relationships. Learn how to understand others’ perspectives, balance empathy and accountability, demonstrate listening and respond appropriately to a variety of verbal and nonverbal cues. Using these simple techniques, you can quickly improve your communication and make conversations at work and home more productive and satisfying.

Emotional Intelligence in Leadership: Great leaders do not just manage tasks — they inspire, motivate and connect with others. This 60-minute webinar explores how emotional intelligence enhances leadership effectiveness, helping you build trust, foster collaboration and lead with confidence. Whether you are an aspiring or experienced leader, this course provides actionable insights to help you lead with authenticity, emotional intelligence and resilience. Unlock your leadership potential and create a lasting impact.

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Happiness: Unlock the power of emotional intelligence to cultivate lasting happiness and personal well-being. In this 45-minute webinar, we will explore the connection between emotional intelligence and happiness, offering practical tools to help you develop self-awareness, emotional resilience and positive relationships. Whether you are looking to enhance your emotional well-being or improve workplace dynamics, this course provides actionable insights and exercises to create meaningful change. Join us on this journey to develop happiness and thrive with emotional intelligence.

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Mindfulness: Elevate your emotional intelligence by cultivating mindfulness in your daily life. In this 45-minute insightful webinar, we will blend the principles of emotional intelligence with mindfulness practices to help you manage stress, improve focus and enhance emotional well-being. Whether you are new to mindfulness or seeking to deepen your practice, this course offers actionable strategies to strengthen your emotional intelligence and improve your overall quality of life.

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Resilience: Strengthen your ability to adapt and thrive in the face of challenges by harnessing the power of emotional intelligence. This empowering webinar focuses on building resilience through self-awareness, emotional regulation and a growth mindset. This 45-minute webinar provides practical tools to help you bounce back from adversity, stay emotionally balanced and enhance your personal and professional well-being. Join us to develop the resilience you need to face life’s challenges with strength and emotional intelligence.

Emotional Intelligence: Managing Conflict: Turn conflict into an opportunity for growth and understanding by leveraging the principles of emotional intelligence. This practical and insightful 45-minute webinar equips you with the tools to navigate and resolve conflicts effectively while maintaining positive relationships. Whether in personal or professional settings, this course empowers you to approach conflict with confidence, clarity and emotional intelligence. Join us to transform conflict into collaboration and strengthen your ability to maintain harmonious relationships.

Emotional Intelligence: Self-Awareness and Self-Management: Unlock your potential by mastering the foundational pillars of emotional intelligence: self-awareness and self-management. This 45-minute webinar focuses on understanding your emotions and effectively managing them to achieve personal and professional growth. This webinar provides actionable insights to help you take control of your emotional well-being, improve your relationships and create a more balanced, intentional life. Develop the skills needed to lead with clarity and confidence.

Emotional Intelligence: Teamwork and Collaboration: Enhance your ability to work effectively with others by applying the principles of emotional intelligence to teamwork and collaboration. This 45-minute webinar equips you with the skills to build stronger relationships, foster trust and create a cohesive team environment. Whether you’re part of a team or leading one, this course provides the tools to strengthen interpersonal dynamics and achieve collective success. Unlock the power of emotional intelligence in teamwork and create stronger, more collaborative connections.

Employee Performance Program Overview: This 45-minute webinar reviews the cycle from setting goals and expectations to employee development and feedback to the annual review. You will learn where and how to access the forms and tools that support the program.

Facilitating Change to Support Performance Growth and Transformation: Change can be uncomfortable, but it is also where growth happens. In this interactive 60-minute webinar, supervisors and managers will learn how to recognize resistance, support behavior and mindset shifts and become skilled facilitators of change. Grounded in behavioral science and coaching psychology, this session offers practical tools you can use immediately to help your team navigate change with more confidence, clarity and resilience. Explore real-world examples, engage in reflective activities and walk away with strategies that build trust, spark learning and make change sustainable.

Mental Fitness for Performance: This 60- minute webinar explores the transformative power of positive intelligence to enhance productivity, relationships and well-being. Participants will learn how to identify and manage internal saboteurs like self-doubt and negativity that hinder success while cultivating the Sage perspective to unlock creativity, empathy and purpose-driven action. Key techniques include the 3 Gifts approach for reframing challenges and the 5 Sage Powers for navigating life with clarity and confidence. Backed by neuroscience and real-world applications, this session equips attendees with practical tools to boost resilience, overcome adversity and achieve peak performance in personal and professional settings.

The Power of Empathy in Management: Empathy is a cornerstone of effective management, enabling you to connect with your team, foster trust and inspire performance. This 60-minute webinar explores how empathetic leadership can enhance communication, strengthen relationships and create a positive workplace culture. This course provides actionable strategies for managers who want to lead with authenticity and compassion while achieving organizational goals. Join us to harness the power of empathy and transform your leadership approach.

Using Core Competencies at UIC: This 45-minute webinar offers a practical overview of UIC’s Core Competencies framework, designed to support all employees in their professional development and performance planning. Participants will explore each core competency along with key behaviors that demonstrate them in action. The session will provide tools, real-world examples and resources to help employees understand how to apply these competencies to their current roles and future growth within the UIC community.

Writing and Delivering Performance Improvement Plans: This 60-minute webinar shares guidelines for writing and delivering performance improvement plans. We will review the tools and resources available to support the Employee Performance Program.

Writing and Delivering Performance Reviews: This 60-minute webinar shares guidelines for writing and delivering performance reviews. We will review the tools and resources available on the UIC Human Resources website to support the Employee Performance Program.

