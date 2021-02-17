Register for free to attend OLC’s Innovate 2021: Education Reimagined
The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) would like to invite you to OLC’s Innovate 2021: Education Reimagined, a completely virtual conference that blends emerging trends in technology with innovation in pedagogy and administration.
We know it can be difficult to connect with peers, expand your network and find a place to both collaborate and innovate. OLC and MERLOT have come together to give you that opportunity. This week-long conference, from March 15-19, offers an online virtual experience that includes:
- Keynote Address from Rajiv Jhangiani, the Associate Vice President of Teaching and Learning at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in British Columbia
- 7 Targeted Summits: HBCU, International, Research, Instructional Design, Community College, K-12 and Leadership Network
- Social and networking activities including happy hours, game socials, meditation, and more fun, engaging activities
- More than 150 sessions that will be recorded and available to access for a year
Register here: go.uic.edu/OLCInnovate2021
Note: This registration link is unique to UIC affiliates, and participants should register only with their UIC email address.
Should you have any questions, please contact CATE at teaching@uic.edu.
