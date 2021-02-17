Register for free to attend OLC’s Innovate 2021: Education Reimagined

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) would like to invite you to OLC’s Innovate 2021: Education Reimagined, a completely virtual conference that blends emerging trends in technology with innovation in pedagogy and administration.

We know it can be difficult to connect with peers, expand your network and find a place to both collaborate and innovate. OLC and MERLOT have come together to give you that opportunity. This week-long conference, from March 15-19, offers an online virtual experience that includes:

Keynote Address from Rajiv Jhangiani, the Associate Vice President of Teaching and Learning at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in British Columbia

7 Targeted Summits: HBCU, International, Research, Instructional Design, Community College, K-12 and Leadership Network

Social and networking activities including happy hours, game socials, meditation, and more fun, engaging activities

More than 150 sessions that will be recorded and available to access for a year

Register here: go.uic.edu/OLCInnovate2021

Note: This registration link is unique to UIC affiliates, and participants should register only with their UIC email address.

Should you have any questions, please contact CATE at teaching@uic.edu.