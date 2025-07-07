Register for July professional development webinars

UIC Human Resources Organizational Development continues to provide professional development opportunities by delivering all our instructor-led course offerings virtually.

Register to attend webinars and virtual workshops facilitated by UIC Human Resources (free for UIC employees unless specified). For more information, please see course descriptions below or visit the UIC Human Resources website and the HR Training Calendar.

You can find additional information in the drop-down menus under Employees and HR Staff and Managers on the UIC Human Resources website.

Webinars

These courses are suggested for all UIC staff and faculty.

Work-Life Balance: Achieving Productivity Without Sacrificing Your Well-Being: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 8

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part I: Register for 11 a.m. Thursday, July 10

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part II: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 15

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part III: Register for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 16

Introduction to Emotional Intelligence: Register for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 30

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Empathy: Register for 11 a.m. Thursday, July 31

The following courses are suggested for UIC administrators, supervisors and human resource representatives.

Coaching through Change: Managing Emotions and Overcoming Obstacles: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 8

Setting Goals and Expectations: Register for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 9

Employee Performance Program Overview: Register for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 22

Having Development Conversations: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 22

Writing and Delivering Performance Reviews: Register for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 23

Setting Goals and Expectations: Register for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 29

Writing and Delivering Performance Improvement Plans: Register for 1 p.m. Thursday, July 31

Visit the UIC Human Resources website for human capital-related information, resources and tools. Learning opportunities and registration are on the HR Training Calendar. Send questions to mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.

Course descriptions

Coaching through Change: Managing Emotions and Overcoming Obstacles: This 60-minute webinar is a practical and empowering session designed specifically for managers and supervisors. Strong leadership requires more than setting expectations; it requires emotional fluency, coaching skills and the ability to lead through resistance, disengagement and uncertainty. This webinar explores how to recognize emotional cues, navigate difficult conversations and motivate sustainable behavior change using real-world coaching techniques. You’ll walk away with actionable strategies to build trust, foster accountability and create a performance culture rooted in empathy, clarity and growth.

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Empathy: Empathy is credited as a factor in improved relationships. While it is easy to say “Just put yourself into someone else’s shoes,” the reality is that truly understanding the motivations and emotions of others often proves elusive. This 45-minute webinar helps to define empathy, why it is important, how to get past the challenges you have to be empathetic and what you can do to develop your skills.

Employee Performance Program Overview: This 45-minute webinar reviews the cycle from setting goals and expectations to employee development and feedback to the annual review. You will learn where and how to access the forms and tools that support the program.

Having Development Conversations: This 60-minute webinar discusses development conversations as an important part of the employee/supervisor relationship. Coaching takes place to encourage improved performance, learning and growth. Learn how to have and document these conversations and take a tour of the tools available on the UIC Human Resources website.

Introduction to Emotional Intelligence: This introductory course on emotional intelligence provides a foundational understanding of the skills necessary to recognize, understand and manage emotions effectively in yourself and others. Over the course of 45 minutes, learners will explore the core components of emotional intelligence, including self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy and social skills. Through engaging content and practical examples, you will learn how to apply emotional intelligence in both personal and professional settings to enhance communication, improve relationships and foster a positive work environment.

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part I: Is your inbox overflowing with unread emails, clutter and chaos? Managing your Outlook emails effectively is essential for productivity and peace of mind. In Part 1 of this three-part 45-minute webinar series, we will share practical tips and tricks to organize, prioritize and optimize your email workflow in Microsoft Outlook.

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part II: Is your inbox overflowing with unread emails, clutter and chaos? Managing your Outlook emails effectively is essential for productivity and peace of mind. In Part 2 of this three-part 45-minute webinar series, we will share practical tips and tricks to organize, prioritize and optimize your email workflow in Microsoft Outlook.

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part III: Is your inbox overflowing with unread emails, clutter and chaos? Managing your Outlook emails effectively is essential for productivity and peace of mind. In Part 3 of this three-part 45-minute webinar series, we will share practical tips and tricks to organize, prioritize and optimize your email workflow in Microsoft Outlook.

Setting Goals and Expectations: This 60-minute webinar shares information and tools for setting goals and expectations as a means for employee success and is the first conversation of the Employee Performance Program.

Work-Life Balance: Achieving Productivity Without Sacrificing Your Well-Being: In today’s fast-paced world, balancing personal and professional responsibilities can feel like a constant juggling act. This 45-minute webinar is designed to help you achieve a sustainable work-life balance while maintaining high productivity. Discover actionable strategies to manage your time, set boundaries and prioritize your well-being without compromising your career goals. Take control of your life and redefine success on your own terms.

Writing and Delivering Performance Reviews: This 60-minute webinar shares guidelines for writing and delivering performance reviews. We will review the tools and resources available on the UIC Human Resources website to support the Employee Performance Program.

Writing and Delivering Performance Improvement Plans: This 60-minute webinar shares guidelines for writing and delivering performance improvement plans. We will review the tools and resources available to support the Employee Performance Program.

