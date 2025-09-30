Register for October professional development webinars

UIC Human Resources Organizational Development continues to provide professional development opportunities by delivering all our instructor-led course offerings virtually.

Webinars

These webinars are suggested for all UIC staff and faculty.

Adaptability: Thriving through Change and Uncertainty: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

From Bias to Belonging: Addressing Harmful Language in the Workplace: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

The Future of Organizational Citizenship Behaviors: Adapting to Changing Work: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

Understanding Diverse Work Styles: Register for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8

Mental Fitness for Performance: Register for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8

Managing Up: Strengthening Your Relationship with Your Manager: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Mastering the Art of Presenting: From Nervous to Confident: Register for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15

The Trust Factor: Building Stronger Workplace Relationships: Register for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Building a Culture of Accountability: Register for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22

You and UIC: Professional Development: Register for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23

You & UIC: Employee Perks and Services: Register for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28

You & UIC: Tuition Waiver Benefit: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

These courses are suggested for UIC administrators, supervisors and human resource representatives.



Facilitating Change to Support Performance Growth and Transformation: Register for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1

Measuring and Evaluating Organizational Citizenship Behaviors in the Workplace for Supervisors and Managers: Register for 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

New: Leading for Impact: Reducing Counterproductive Behaviors and Building Stronger Teams: Register for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14

Value Over Ego: Preventing Ego-Driven Leadership and Counterproductive Work Behaviors: Register for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Empowerment and Delegation: Unlocking Team Potential Through Trust and Responsibility: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23

Moving from Peer to Supervisor: Navigating the Transition with Confidence: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28

Collaboration vs. Cooperation: Empowering Teams for Success: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30

Course descriptions

Adaptability: Thriving through Change and Uncertainty: Change is constant, and often beyond our control. What matters most is how we respond. In this 45-minute webinar, you’ll discover practical strategies to build adaptability, manage uncertainty with confidence and even grow through change. Learn how to strengthen resilience, remain solution-focused and position yourself as someone others look to in times of transition.

Building a Culture of Accountability: This 45-minute webinar will explore how accountability at every level — individual, team and managerial — can lead to greater success and stronger organizational outcomes. Participants will gain insights into the critical role accountability plays in achieving goals, learn strategies to encourage ownership of tasks and responsibilities and discover how leaders can set the tone by modeling accountability themselves. The session will also address common challenges, such as resistance to accountability, and provide actionable approaches to overcome them. Whether you’re a team member looking to enhance your contributions or a leader aiming to inspire higher performance, this webinar will equip you with practical tools to build a workplace culture that values responsibility and delivers results.

Collaboration vs. Cooperation: Empowering Teams for Success: In today’s dynamic workplace, knowing when to collaborate and when to cooperate can make all the difference in achieving team success. Collaboration brings together diverse perspectives to spark innovation, while cooperation ensures smooth execution and efficiency. In this interactive 60-minute webinar, you’ll learn practical strategies to cultivate both mindsets within your team — empowering members to work more effectively, adapt to different challenges and thrive in any environment.

Empowerment and Delegation: Unlocking Team Potential Through Trust and Responsibility: Effective delegation is a delicate balance — providing the space for team members to leverage their skills and abilities, while still offering the guidance and support necessary to ensure success. Empowerment is about giving employees the freedom and responsibility to achieve their goals without micromanaging the how, when or what. In this 60-minute webinar, we’ll explore practical steps to help you empower your team and delegate effectively, fostering both independence and accountability. Learn how to provide the right level of support to help your employees succeed and drive team performance.

Facilitating Change to Support Performance Growth and Transformation: Change can be uncomfortable — but it is also where growth happens. In this interactive 60-minute webinar, supervisors and managers will learn how to recognize resistance, support behavior and mindset shifts, and become skilled facilitators of change. Grounded in behavioral science and coaching psychology, this session offers practical tools you can use immediately to help your team navigate change with more confidence, clarity and resilience. Explore real-world examples, engage in reflective activities and walk away with strategies that build trust, spark learning and make change sustainable.

From Bias to Belonging: Addressing Harmful Language in the Workplace: Moving beyond bias means addressing the words that shape our interactions. In this 45-minute webinar, you’ll gain practical tools to call out toxic language, engage in constructive dialogue, and strengthen team trust. Build the confidence to create a culture of respect, belonging, and psychological safety at work.

Introduction to Coaching for Performance: In this 45-minute webinar, discover the foundational concepts of coaching for performance in a concise and impactful session. Learn how coaching philosophies can unlock potential, drive performance and enhance organizational culture. This session will explore what coaching for performance is, the core principles of Co-Active, Humanistic and Adaptive Coaching, and the distinctions between coaching, mentoring and managing. Additionally, participants will gain insights into how coaching can create a positive impact on organizational culture, fostering growth and sustainable success. Join us to gain actionable insights and start leveraging coaching to achieve lasting results.

Introduction to Counter-Productive Work Behavior: In this 45-minute webinar, participants will gain a foundational understanding of counterproductive workplace behaviors and their impact on organizations. We will explore the various forms counterproductive workplace behaviors can take, from absenteeism and workplace aggression to more subtle behaviors like sabotage. Attendees will learn to distinguish counterproductive workplace behaviors from other negative behaviors and understand the significant financial, cultural and performance costs these behaviors can have on a company. Additionally, we will delve into the psychology behind counterproductive workplace behaviors, offering insights into why they occur and how they can be mitigated.

New: Leading for Impact: Reducing Counterproductive Behaviors and Building Stronger Teams: In this 45-minute interactive webinar, we’ll explore how leadership styles directly influence organizational citizenship behaviors and counterproductive work behaviors. Participants will gain insights into traditional and emerging leadership approaches, including collective leadership and leadership as a practice, while examining the importance of adopting a mutual learning mindset to foster trust and collaboration. Through relatable workplace examples, we’ll discuss strategies for addressing conflict before escalation, reducing stress-induced absenteeism and turning around disengagement with meaningful support. Attendees will leave with practical tools and evidence-based practices they can immediately apply to strengthen team dynamics, encourage positive behaviors and reduce harmful patterns that undermine organizational culture.

Managing Up: Strengthening Your Relationship with Your Manager: Managing up is about more than pleasing your boss; it’s about creating mutual trust and collaboration. In this 60-minute webinar, you’ll learn how to clarify expectations, adapt to different management styles and strengthen communication. Build the skills to create a productive, respectful relationship that supports both your growth and your manager’s success.

Mastering the Art of Presenting: From Nervous to Confident: Do you get nervous speaking in front of an audience? This 45-minute webinar will help you overcome stage fright and deliver presentations with confidence. Learn practical techniques to structure your message, engage your audience and communicate with impact. Whether you’re presenting in meetings, pitching ideas or speaking at events, gain the tools to transition from anxious speaker to confident communicator.

Measuring and Evaluating Organizational Citizenship Behaviors in the Workplace for Supervisors and Managers: In this 60-minute webinar, quips HR professionals, managers and performance evaluators with the tools to assess and incorporate organizational citizenship behaviors into performance management systems. Participants will explore the importance of organizational citizenship behaviors, identify key performance indicators, and learn how to design feedback systems and appraisal methods that recognize these voluntary, value-adding behaviors. Through practical tools, strategies, and case-based group activities, attendees will leave with actionable insights to foster a culture of collaboration and recognize contributions that go beyond formal job requirements.

Mental Fitness for Performance: This 60-minute webinar, “Mental Fitness for Performance,” explores the transformative power of positive intelligence to enhance productivity, relationships, and well-being. Participants will learn how to identify and manage internal saboteurs — like self-doubt and negativity — that hinder success while cultivating the Sage perspective to unlock creativity, empathy and purpose-driven action. Key techniques include the three gifts approach for reframing challenges and the five sage powers for navigating life with clarity and confidence. Backed by neuroscience and real-world applications, this session equips attendees with practical tools to boost resilience, overcome adversity and achieve peak performance in personal and professional settings.

Moving from Peer to Supervisor: Navigating the Transition with Confidence: Transitioning from peer to supervisor is one of the most important and sometimes most challenging steps in your career. In this 60-minute webinar, you’ll learn how to confidently navigate this shift by setting clear boundaries, establishing authority and maintaining positive relationships. Gain practical strategies for building credibility, managing team dynamics and leading your former peers with professionalism and trust. Walk away with tools and techniques to ensure a smooth, successful transition into your new supervisory role.

The Future of Organizational Citizenship Behaviors: Adapting to Changing Work: In this 60-minute webinar, we’ll explore how organizational citizenship behaviors are evolving in response to modern workplace shifts. This webinar examines the transformative impact of automation and artificial intelligence on discretionary behaviors, the unique challenges and opportunities of gig and freelance work environments and emerging trends in employee engagement. Participants will gain actionable insights into preparing their organizations for the future of work while fostering a culture that sustains collaboration, initiative and adaptability in dynamic settings.

The Trust Factor: Building Stronger Workplace Relationships: Trust is the cornerstone of workplace success. Without it, communication breaks down, collaboration weakens and growth stalls. In this dynamic 60-minute webinar, you’ll discover practical strategies to build, strengthen and sustain trust —whether you’re an employee, manager or leader. Learn how to foster stronger relationships, drive results and create a thriving, high-trust workplace culture.

Understanding Diverse Work Styles: Great teams embrace diversity in how people work and communicate. In this 60-minute webinar, you’ll dive into the DISC Personality framework to uncover how different work styles influence team dynamics. Gain practical tools to improve collaboration, adapt your communication and create stronger, more effective workplace relationships.

Value Over Ego: Preventing Ego-Driven Leadership and Counterproductive Work Behaviors: In this 45-minute webinar, we will explore how ego-driven leadership fuels counterproductive work behaviors such as disengagement, high turnover and toxic workplace dynamics. You’ll gain a clear understanding of why certain leaders misuse power, how traits from the dark triad show up in organizations and the damage they cause to both people and culture. Together, we’ll look at real-world examples and reflection prompts to help you recognize early warning signs in others — and in yourself. Most importantly, you’ll learn practical, research-backed strategies to shift from “me-first” to “we-first” leadership, with daily habits that foster trust, respect and sustainable team success.

You & UIC: Employee Perks and Services: This 30-minute webinar provides an online roadmap that reveals where to go to explore the many free perks or discounted services available to UIC employees.

You and UIC: Professional Development: This 30-minute webinar outlines a sound framework for your performance and career success at UIC, guiding you to tools ready to support your development and actions you can take to understand how successful performance is defined and achieved at UIC.

You & UIC: Tuition Waiver Benefit: In this 30-minute webinar key aspects of the tuition waiver benefit are outlined, including how to find information about the tuition waiver process for civil service and academic professional employees and children of employees.

