Register for September professional development webinars

UIC Human Resources Organizational Development continues to provide professional development opportunities by delivering all our instructor-led course offerings virtually.

Register to attend webinars and virtual workshops facilitated by UIC Human Resources (free for UIC employees unless specified). For more information, please see course descriptions below or visit the UIC Human Resources website and the HR Training Calendar.

You can find additional information in the drop-down menus under Employees and HR Staff & Managers on the UIC Human Resources website.

Webinars:

These webinars are suggested for all UIC staff and faculty.

Introduction to Coaching for Performance: Register for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2

Emotional Intelligence: Unlocking Happiness: Register for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3

Cultivating Joy: The Science and Practice of Happiness: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 4

Introduction to Counterproductive Workplace Behaviors: Register for 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4

Introduction to Organizational Citizenship Behaviors: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9

Compassion in Action: A Path to Personal and Workplace Well-being: Register for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9

Organizational Citizenship Behavior and Employee Well-being: Striking a Balance: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11

Finding Balance Amid Change: Mindfulness Strategies for Life and Work: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11

Psychological Factors that Drive Counterproductive Workplace Behaviors: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept 18

Maximizing Your Potential: Building Habits for Success: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18

Staying Positive Under Pressure: Overcoming Anxiety at Work: Register for 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19

Mental Wellness in a Digital World: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23

Building a Culture of Accountability: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 25

Strengthening Resilience Through Mindfulness: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25

Caring Too Much? Understanding Compassion Fatigue, Burnout and Stress: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30

These courses are suggested for UIC administrators, supervisors and human resource representatives.

Active Listening for Coaching Performance: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16

Facilitating Change to Support Performance Growth and Transformation: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23

Visit the UIC Human Resources website for human capital-related information, resources and tools. Learning opportunities and registration are on the HR Training Calendar. Questions may be directed to mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.

Course descriptions

Active Listening for Coaching Performance: Discover how to transform one-on-one meetings into powerful coaching sessions that drive process improvements. This 60-minute webinar will equip supervisors and managers with active and co-active coaching techniques to identify task-related challenges through attentive listening. By mastering paraphrasing, asking clarifying questions and signaling reflection moments, leaders can foster employee-led solutions that enhance performance and collaboration.

Participants will gain practical skills to guide employees in recognizing their own process inefficiencies while building trust and encouraging continuous improvement. Join us to learn how intentional coaching conversations can unlock employee potential and strengthen workplace processes.

Building a Culture of Accountability: This 45-minute webinar will explore how accountability at every level — individual, team and managerial — can lead to greater success and stronger organizational outcomes. Participants will gain insights into the critical role accountability plays in achieving goals, learn strategies to encourage ownership of tasks and responsibilities and discover how leaders can set the tone by modeling accountability. The session will address common challenges such as resistance to accountability and provide actionable approaches to overcome them. Whether you are a team member looking to enhance your contributions or a leader aiming to inspire higher performance, this webinar will equip you with practical tools to build a workplace culture that values responsibility and delivers results.

Caring Too Much? Understanding Compassion Fatigue, Burnout and Stress: In roles where empathy is essential, the emotional toll can be real. Over time, the constant demands of showing care, solving problems and supporting others can lead to compassion fatigue, chronic stress and burnout. This 45-minute webinar explores the emotional impact of service-oriented work and offers tools to stay healthy and resilient without becoming detached or depleted.

Compassion in Action: A Path to Personal and Workplace Well-being: To create a culture at work that effectively supports and cares for employee well-being requires developing a competency often overlooked at work: compassion. When managers and employees learn how to show more compassion for one another, improved well-being is the natural by-product. This 45-minute webinar will explore why and how compassion supports well-being.

Cultivating Joy: The Science and Practice of Happiness: Happiness is not just a feeling. It is a skill you can cultivate. In this 60-minute webinar, we explore the science of happiness, combining psychology, neuroscience and practical strategies to enhance well-being. Learn how positive habits, gratitude and intentional practices can improve your outlook, strengthen relationships and bring greater joy and balance into daily life.

Emotional Intelligence: Unlocking Happiness: Harness the power of emotional intelligence to boost your happiness and personal well-being. In this 45-minute webinar, you will explore the connection between emotional intelligence and lasting satisfaction and gain practical strategies to enhance self-awareness, build emotional resilience and foster positive, meaningful relationships. Walk away with tools to create a more balanced, joyful life.

Facilitating Change to Support Performance Growth and Transformation: Change can be uncomfortable, but it is also where growth happens. In this interactive 60-minute webinar, supervisors and managers will learn how to recognize resistance, support behavior and mindset shifts and become skilled facilitators of change. Grounded in behavioral science and coaching psychology, this session offers practical tools you can use immediately to help your team navigate change with more confidence, clarity and resilience. Join us to explore real-world examples, engage in reflective activities and walk away with strategies that build trust, spark learning and make change sustainable.

Finding Balance Amid Change: Mindfulness Strategies for Life and Work: Life is full of change, but mindfulness can help you stay grounded. In this 45-minute course, you will explore strategies to pause, reflect and respond constructively to shifting circumstances. Learn how to cultivate gratitude, reinforce self-confidence and foster a mindset that turns change into an opportunity for growth and well-being.

Introduction to Coaching for Performance: In this 45-minute webinar, discover the foundational concepts of coaching for performance in a concise and impactful session. Learn how coaching philosophies can unlock potential, drive performance and enhance organizational culture. This session will explore what coaching for performance is; the core principles of co-active, humanistic and adaptive coaching; and the distinctions between coaching, mentoring and managing. Additionally, participants will gain insights into how coaching can create a positive impact on organizational culture, fostering growth and sustainable success. Join us to gain actionable insights and start leveraging coaching to achieve lasting results.

Introduction to Counterproductive Workplace Behaviors: In this 45-minute webinar, participants will gain a foundational understanding of counterproductive workplace behaviors and their impact on organizations. We will explore the various forms these behaviors can take, from absenteeism and workplace aggression to more subtle behaviors like sabotage. Attendees will learn to distinguish counterproductive workplace behaviors from other negative behaviors and understand the significant financial, cultural and performance costs these behaviors can have on a company. Additionally, we will delve into the psychology behind these behaviors and offer insights into why they occur and how to mitigate them.

Introduction to Organizational Citizenship Behaviors: In this 60-minute webinar, participants will gain a foundational understanding of organizational citizenship behaviors and their importance in the workplace. We will explore what these behaviors are, including various types such as altruism, courtesy and conscientiousness, and how they contribute to improved organizational performance. Attendees will learn practical strategies for promoting organizational citizenship behaviors in teams to foster a collaborative and supportive work environment that enhances productivity and morale.

Maximizing Your Potential: Building Habits for Success: The key to success lies in the habits you practice every day. This 60-minute webinar will guide you through building routines that enhance productivity, well-being and personal growth. Learn weekly activities and strategies to foster emotional, social and professional skills, helping you become your most effective self.

Mental Wellness in a Digital World: Technology keeps us connected, but it can also create stress. In this 60-minute webinar, you will discover strategies to navigate digital stress, manage information overload and maintain focus. Learn practical tools to protect your well-being and stay mentally healthy in today’s fast-paced, tech-driven environment.

Organizational Citizenship Behavior and Employee Well-being: Striking a Balance: In this 60-minute webinar, participants will explore the critical relationship between organizational citizenship behaviors and employee well-being. While these behaviors can enhance personal satisfaction and workplace morale, they can also lead to burnout and role overload if not managed effectively. This session will examine how to balance the positive effects of organizational citizenship behaviors with work-life integration, helping employees stay engaged without compromising their well-being. Attendees will learn practical tools for managing stress, maintaining productivity and fostering a healthier workplace culture that supports high performance and personal well-being.

Psychological Factors that Drive Counterproductive Workplace Behaviors: This 60-minute webinar delves into the psychological factors that drive counterproductive workplace behaviors and provides strategies to mitigate them. Participants will explore how stress, burnout and low job satisfaction contribute to these behaviors and how personality traits such as aggression and narcissism impact these behaviors. We will discuss the importance of emotional regulation and resilience in reducing these behaviors and cover practical interventions that organizations can adopt to address psychological drivers. By the end of the session, attendees will have a better understanding of counterproductive workplace behaviors and actionable insights for fostering a more positive workplace culture.

Staying Positive Under Pressure: Overcoming Anxiety at Work: Self-care is essential for resilience, productivity and overall well-being. In this 45-minute webinar, adapted from the podcast “How to Be Awesome at Your Job,” you will learn practical strategies to manage anxiety, maintain a positive mindset and navigate challenges with confidence. Discover tools to strengthen resilience and sustain energy, focus and optimism in your daily life.

Strengthening Resilience Through Mindfulness: Stress and life’s challenges can take a toll on mental health, but mindfulness provides a path to resilience. In this 60-minute webinar, you will explore daily mindfulness practices designed to help you relax, manage stress and cultivate a sense of calm. Learn practical strategies to strengthen your resilience and navigate difficult situations with greater clarity and balance.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Alexander

kmabry2@uic.edu