Register for the 2018 Professional Services Diversity Symposium

As part of our ongoing efforts to diversify and build partnerships in the university community, the University of Illinois System and the Office of Procurement Diversity is pleased to announce its 2018 Professional Services Diversity Symposium, “Goal, Commitment, Success.” The symposium will be held on Monday, April 10, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the UIC Forum. This event offers a platform for diverse firms to share their expertise, services, and capabilities—and ultimately, achieve success.

President Timothy L. Killeen supports this U of I System initiative, as it further demonstrates our high aspirations and commitment to business diversity and helping diverse firms realize long-term success. Moreover, President Killeen is requesting your attendance at the symposium, which will be key to creating partnerships and increasing the System’s diversity spend.

The symposium will consist of presentations by diverse firms in the following areas: Architectural & Engineering Services, Communication & Marketing, Facilities Services, General Services, Health Supplies & Service, Human Resource Services, and Information Technology.

Following the presentations will be a networking reception. To attend the symposium, please register at: https://www.conferences.uillinois.edu/uic/2018-diversity-symposium.

Thank you for your support and efforts to help us create a diverse and inclusive university. Detailed information, including registration, will soon follow.

Sharla Roberts

Director of Procurement Diversity

For more information, please contact:

Sharla Roberts

procurementdiversity@uillinois.edu