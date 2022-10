Register for the IIN Sustainability Research Conference

Illinois Innovation Network Sustainability Research Conference

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28, Northeastern Illinois University and Zoom

Join us for the Illinois Innovation Network Sustainability Research Conference Friday, Oct. 28, at Northeastern Illinois University and on Zoom. We will hear Dr. Kim Stephens from the University of North Carolina’s keynote ÔÇťAssume Nothing: Using Transformational Conversational to Overcome Unconscious Bias,” talks from four past recipients of Sustaining Illinois seed grants, and faculty and student presentations. Find more information and register for the conference online.