Register for the Psychology Department’s Black Scholar Speaker Series

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Psychology Department Presents

The Black Scholar Speaker Series 2020-2021

We welcome our next speaker, Dr. Stephanie Hawkins.

February 25, 2021

Dr. Stephanie Hawkins (she/her) is a clinical psychologist at RTI International. She serves as the Director of the Youth, Violence Prevention, and Community Justice program and is leading the RTI International Racial Justice and Transformative Research portfolio. Dr. Hawkins is the proud graduate of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); Spelman College, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology; and Howard University, where she earned a Master’s and Doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology. Additionally, she completed a research and clinical postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University focused on violence prevention research.

Dr. Hawkins is passionate about research that centers on equity as well as the health and safety of Black youth and marginalized communities. Her research expertise spans the substantive areas of community-based violence prevention, school safety, juveniles involved in the criminal legal system, and equitable outcomes for youth. Dr. Hawkins has been the Principal Investigator on national and state-level studies funded by the National Institute of Justice, the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and the District of Columbia Department of Behavioral Health, to name a few. She is the author of numerous articles, chapters, technical reports, and presentations on a range of topics and employs both quantitative and qualitative methods in her research.

Main Lecture: Thursday, February 25, 9-10:30 am CT

Supporting Male Survivors of Violence: Male survivors of violence are a population of crime victims who often do not get the help they need to recover fully and to live safe, productive lives. The Supporting Male Survivors of Violence (SMSV) Demonstration Initiative was launched to bolster the victim service field’s ability to provide effective, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed services for boys and men harmed by violence. This presentation will share findings from the national-level cross-site evaluation of 12 grantee sites and demonstrate how the evaluation team used storytelling as a culturally responsive dissemination strategy. Register for this event here.

Affinity Session: Thursday, February 25, 10:45-11:45 am CT

The Affinity Session provides the opportunity for Black students, staff, and faculty to come together in community with each other and the visiting scholar to collectively reflect on their realities of being Black and in the field of psychology. Register for this event here.

Special Session: Thursday, February 25, 1-2 pm CT

What options exist if you don’t want a career in the Academy?: Join our interactive discussion about what research organizations have to offer researchers and why working at RTI International, specifically, is a great career choice. RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Our clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering, and international development. Dr. Hawkins will talk about her 20-year experience at RTI International and the opportunities that exist. Register for the event here.

