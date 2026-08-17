Register now and let’s make UIC history together

Dear UIC community,

Something big is happening on Aug. 26, and it only works if you’re there.

This year’s convocation is unlike anything UIC has done before. We’re building the largest circle in UIC history, and we need every college, every unit, every student, faculty and staff member to make it happen.

Full convocation: 4-8 p.m.

University Hall East Lawn

Circle photo time: 5:45–5:55 p.m.

Harrison Field (corner of Harrison and Halsted streets)

Register now.

Here’s what you can expect:

Be a part of UIC history: Welcome our newest Flames in true UIC fashion. We need every corner of this community to show up and show out.

Rep your crew: Bring your college, unit, club, organization, friends and family. The UIC circle welcomes all.

Grab some food and enjoy the show: All registered attendees receive a UIC hat, t-shirt and meal ticket. We’ll have local Chicago food, performances, activities and more.

New students:

Meet us on the University Hall Lawn for the New Student Convocation Kickoff before we head to Harrison Field for the One Circle. One UIC. photo! Wear your red orientation shirt and come ready to show your Flames pride!

Getting here:

Complimentary parking is available in Lot 1B (corner of Racine Avenue and Harrison Street). Transportation will be provided from the west side of campus and the School of Law.

We challenge every member of our community to register, show up and represent. Grab your friends, bring your crew and help welcome our newest Flames to campus.

See you on the lawn,

Chandra Harris-McCray, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

Sharron Evans, JD

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs