Register now for Chair Chats on Nov. 9

You are invited to Chair Chats with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda featuring danah boyd, the Geri Gay Professor of Communication at Cornell University.

Her research explores how data and technology shape society, from young people’s relationships with social media to the experiences of people who worked on the 2020 U.S. Census.

The founder of the independent research institute Data & Society, boyd also is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a 2026 Sloan Research Fellow, a nonresidential fellow at the Center for Democracy and Technology, a trustee of the Computer History Museum, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an advisory board member of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

She holds a PhD in information from the University of California, Berkeley; a master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab; and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Brown University.

When: Monday, Nov. 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum; Rooms D, E, F; 725 W. Roosevelt Road; Chicago

Registration is required. Registration will close Friday, Nov. 6, at midnight or sooner if the event reaches capacity.

Register.

Complimentary breakfast: You’re also invited to a complimentary breakfast from 8:30-9:15 a.m., preceding the Chair Chat.

About Chair Chats:

The Chair Chats series brings well-known leaders and influential visionaries to the UIC community to explore powerful ideas for an equitable, vibrant future. Through engaging conversations on crucial issues, the series fosters connection and access to educational, research and clinical excellence, in line with UIC’s mission and role in shaping the future in Chicago and beyond.

For more information, please contact:

Chair Chats

chairchats@uic.edu