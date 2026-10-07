Register now for the Chair Chats fall series

You are invited to two Chair Chats this fall, featuring UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda in conversation with women leaders in nuclear policy and how data shapes society.

On Oct. 12, Chancellor Miranda will talk with Kimberly Budil, the 13th director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Budil is the laboratory’s first woman director and president of Lawrence Livermore National Security, which manages the laboratory for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Overseeing a staff of 9,000 and a budget of more than $3 billion, Budil sets the strategic vision for the laboratory and supports its nuclear-deterrence mission by providing the federal government with an annual assessment of the safety, security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile and enterprise.

Budil holds a PhD in engineering and applied science from the University of California, Davis, where she was a Hertz Fellow. She’s also an alum of the University of Illinois Chicago, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in physics.

When: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Doors open at 8:15 a.m.

Where: Computer Design Research and Learning Center, Multipurpose Room 1422, 850 W. Taylor St., Chicago

Registration is required. Registration will close Friday, Oct. 9, at midnight or sooner if event reaches capacity. See below to register.

Complimentary breakfast: You’re also invited to a complimentary breakfast from 8:30-9:15 a.m., preceding the Chair Chat.

The Nov. 9 Chair Chat will feature danah boyd, the Geri Gay Professor of Communication at Cornell University. Her research explores how data and technology shape society, from young people’s relationships with social media to the experiences of people who worked on the 2020 U.S. Census.

The founder of the independent research institute Data & Society, boyd is also a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a 2026 Sloan Research Fellow, a nonresidential fellow at the Center for Democracy and Technology, a trustee of the Computer History Museum, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an advisory board member of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

She holds a PhD in information from the University of California, Berkeley; a master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab; and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Brown University.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Doors open at 8:15 a.m.

Where: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum; Rooms D, E, F; 725 W. Roosevelt Road; Chicago

Registration is required. Registration will close Friday, Nov. 6, at midnight or sooner if the event reaches capacity. See below to register.

Complimentary breakfast: You’re also invited to a complimentary breakfast from 8:30-9:15 a.m., preceding the Chair Chat.

Register for one or both events on the Chair Chats webpage. BUTTON – [RSVP] (FORM)

About Chair Chats:

The Chair Chats series brings well-known leaders and influential visionaries to the UIC community to explore powerful ideas for an equitable, vibrant future. Through engaging conversations on crucial issues, the series fosters connection and access to educational, research and clinical excellence, in line with UIC’s mission and role in shaping the future in Chicago and beyond.

For more information, please contact: