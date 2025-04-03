Registered student organization registration

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Each year, students from various colleges, majors, disciplines, cultures and walks of life join UIC’s 470-plus registered student organizations on campus. Student organizations provide student leaders with the opportunity to form community, advance their career preparation, and advocate for social, economic, environmental and political justice.

Student organization registration for the 2025-26 academic year runs April 1 through May 31. The Center for Student Involvement invites returning and new student organizations to register and become registered student organizations next fall:

Outgoing officers should ensure their organization is set up for success.

Incoming officers should make registration their first priority in office.

Advisors should ensure the group they work with has completed the process.

Members should confirm that their organization is prepared for next year by registering.

The Center for Student Involvement has implemented several modifications to streamline the registration process. Registration will be initiated through an intake form on UIC Connection. Organization registration has been divided into two parts: registration of the organization and registration of the organization’s officers. Organizations can register and maintain active status for four consecutive years. At the end of the four-year period, organizations can apply for a two-year extension. If a returning organization does not need to make changes to their constitution, they will be moved through an expedited process.

For a full list of modifications to registration and to begin the process of registering organizations, students can visit the student organization registration webpage.

Sincerely,

Joy Vergara, MEd

Associate Vice Chancellor, Student Engagement

Allen Womble, PhD

Director, Center for Student Involvement

Vance Pierce, MA

Associate Director, Center for Student Involvement

For more information, please contact:

UIC Center for Student Involvement

studentinvolvement@uic.edu