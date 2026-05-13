Reminder: 2026 merit award nominations due May 27

Dear colleagues,

This is a friendly reminder that nominations for the 2026 merit awards are due by May 27. We encourage you to recognize and celebrate colleagues whose dedication, contributions and service have made a meaningful impact across our university community.

Awards include:

Award of Merit

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award (CAPE)

Janice Watkins Award

Rising Star Award

Award recipients will be honored during the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum.

Recognizing the accomplishments of our colleagues is an important way to celebrate the talent, collaboration and commitment that strengthen our institution and help our community thrive. A nomination is more than a submission — it is an opportunity to acknowledge the excellence and positive impact of those around us.

If you have any questions regarding the nomination process, please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu.

Thank you for helping us recognize and celebrate excellence across UIC.

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

UIC Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

specialprograms@uillinois.edu