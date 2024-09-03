Reminder: Fall 2024 U-PASS+ program

Dear UIC students:

Beginning in fall 2024, UIC students who opt into U-PASS will have the option to add Metra Rail, which is part of the new U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicago area and beyond.

For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit the U-PASS+ webpage.

For fall 2024, the CTA U-PASS is available for all students taking six or more credit hours.

Fall U-PASS will be active from Aug. 21-Dec. 18.

The deadline to opt in for the fall U-PASS is Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

After Sept. 9, students cannot opt out for the duration of the fall session. No exceptions can be made for missing the opt-out deadline.

Students who drop below six credit hours prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

Fees: Fall 2024 U-PASS is $163 for most students (College of Medicine is $175). Fall 2024 U-PASS+ is $349 for most students (College of Medicine is $366).



We encourage all students to review their current opt-in or opt-out status to confirm it is set accordingly. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Thank you,

UIC ID Center Team

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu