Reminder: Search for the next dean of the UIC Honors College

Dear colleagues,

Please be reminded that the search for the next dean of the UIC Honors College is accepting applications through 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30.

Following a decade of incredible service as dean, Professor Ralph Keen will return to the faculty next fall. In turn, the university seeks an exceptional leader and scholar with a commensurate appointment as a tenured full professor at UIC who possesses an outstanding record of scholarly and educational achievement and a track record of working with the Honors College or undergraduate students to serve as the next dean of the Honors College.

In an appointment estimated to be at least 80% time, this individual will help advance the college’s legacy as a national leader in providing opportunities for academic challenge and enrichment and an interdisciplinary academic experience that includes honors-specific coursework, research and service learning, culminating in an inquiry-based Honors capstone.

The next dean will lead more than 1,800 undergraduate students, 750 faculty fellows and 15 full-time staff into an exciting new era for the Honors College.

The dean reports to the provost and is a permanent member of the University Deans Council. Read the full position profile.

David Eddington, PhD, dean of the Graduate College, is serving as the chair of the search committee.

Please share this opportunity widely with your internal networks. The advertisement for the position and information about the search are available on the search webpage.

For consideration, candidates must submit an electronic application, cover letter and CV/résumé no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30.

Inquiries should be directed to Tyler Nielsen (pniels2@uic.edu).

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu