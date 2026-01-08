Reminder: Spring 2026 U-PASS+ with Metra

Dear UIC students:

UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line except the South Shore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.

For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit the U-Pass+ webpage.

For spring 2026, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ are available to all students taking six or more credit hours.

Spring U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from Jan. 7-May 13, 2026 (dates for the College of Medicine and College of Dentistry are Dec. 31, 2025-Apr 29, 2026).

The deadline to opt in for the spring 2026 U-PASS and U-PASS+ is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 12. After Feb. 2, and for the rest of the spring semester, students cannot opt out. No exceptions will be made for missing these deadlines.

Students who drop below six credit hours before the opt-in/opt-out deadlines will have their U-PASS deactivated and will not be assessed the fee.

Students who opt in but are not registered for at least six credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

Fees: Spring 2026 U-PASS (CTA) is $163 for most students (College of Medicine is $175) Spring 2026 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $380 for most students (College of Medicine is $399)



We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm it is set accordingly at go.uic.edu/spring_upass. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Thank you,

UIC ID Center Team

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu