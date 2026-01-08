Reminder: Spring 2026 U-PASS+ with Metra
Dear UIC students:
UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line except the South Shore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.
For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit the U-Pass+ webpage.
For spring 2026, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ are available to all students taking six or more credit hours.
- Spring U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from Jan. 7-May 13, 2026 (dates for the College of Medicine and College of Dentistry are Dec. 31, 2025-Apr 29, 2026).
- The deadline to opt in for the spring 2026 U-PASS and U-PASS+ is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 12. After Feb. 2, and for the rest of the spring semester, students cannot opt out. No exceptions will be made for missing these deadlines.
- Students who drop below six credit hours before the opt-in/opt-out deadlines will have their U-PASS deactivated and will not be assessed the fee.
- Students who opt in but are not registered for at least six credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
- Fees:
- Spring 2026 U-PASS (CTA) is $163 for most students (College of Medicine is $175)
- Spring 2026 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $380 for most students (College of Medicine is $399)
We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm it is set accordingly at go.uic.edu/spring_upass. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.
Thank you,
UIC ID Center Team
For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu
