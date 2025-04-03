Reminder: Submit your course material adoptions

Dear faculty,

Summer and fall 2025 course registrations are underway, and I encourage you to submit your course material adoptions as soon as possible to ensure our students are fully prepared for the semester. As you know, student success is our top priority, and timely access to course materials plays a crucial role in their academic journey. Many students, including those on scholarships through the Department of Children and Family Services, the Department of Human Services, and Veterans Affairs, as well as student-athletes, rely on the campus bookstore for their materials.

Please help us ensure that all students are prepared to start the semester strong by making sure that your materials have been submitted.

Through the Follett Discover tool, which you can access from Blackboard or myUIC, you may submit course material orders, reorders, and/or indicate that no materials are needed for your course(s). Receiving your adoptions early contributes to the affordability of course materials for students and allows the bookstore to source used and rental inventory, which increases their affordability and complies with the Higher Education Opportunity Act Textbook Provision. We also encourage the utilization of Open Educational Resources where appropriate for your courses and instructional needs. Please see the University Library’s Open Educational Resources website for more information.

For technical support or questions regarding ordering your textbooks this semester, please contact Lisette Martinez, course materials manager, at lmarti9@uic.edu or l.martinez@follett.com.

Thank you for your continuous support of our students.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu