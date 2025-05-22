Reminder: Summer 2025 U-PASS+ program

Dear UIC students:

UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line except the South Shore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.

For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit go.uic.edu/UPASSplus.

The current opt status of students eligible for the U-PASS will carry over to the summer semester.

For summer 2025, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be available for any full-time summer session student and staff taking a summer course load.

Summer U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from May 14-Aug. 13 (dates for the College of Medicine are April 30-Aug. 13).

Students who wish to activate the benefit must opt in at go.uic.edu/summer_upass.

This benefit is only available to full-time (at least six credit hours for undergraduate/professional students and at least five credit hours for graduate students, including School of Public Health) summer session students. The deadline to opt in for summer 2025 U-PASS is June 30 at midnight.

The deadline to opt out for summer 2025 U-PASS is June 11.

After June 11, the opt status cannot be changed to opt out for the duration of the summer session.

Students who drop below full-time status before the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

Fees: Summer 2025 U-PASS (CTA) is $125 for most students (College of Medicine is $130) Summer 2025 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $275 for most students (College of Medicine is $289)



We encourage all students to review their current opt status to confirm it is set at go.uic.edu/summer_upass. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session should be sure they have an i-card photo on file to order the U-PASS. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Thank you,

UIC ID Center Team

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu