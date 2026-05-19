Reminder: Summer 2026 U-PASS+ program
Dear UIC students:
UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line except the Southshore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.
For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit go.uic.edu/UPASSplus.
The current opt status of students eligible for the U-PASS will carry over to the summer semester.
- For summer 2026, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be available for any full-time summer session student and staff taking a summer course load.
- Summer U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from May 13 – Aug. 12 (dates for the College of Medicine are April 29 – Aug. 19, and College of Dentistry is May 6 – Aug. 19).
- Students who wish to activate the benefit must opt in at go.uic.edu/summer_upass.
This benefit is only available to full-time (6+ credit hours for undergraduate/professional, 5+ credit hours for graduate, including School of Public Health) summer-session students.
- The deadline to opt in for summer 2026 U-PASS is June 29 at midnight.
- The deadline to opt out for summer 2026 U-PASS is June 10.
- After June 11, the opt status cannot change to “out” for the duration of the summer session.
- Students who drop below full-time status before the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.
- Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
- Fees:
- Summer 2026 U-PASS (CTA) is $125 for most students (College of Medicine is $130).
- Summer 2026 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $275 for most students (College of Medicine is $289).
We encourage all students to review their current opt status to confirm it is set at go.uic.edu/summer_upass. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session should make sure they have an i-card photo on file to order the U-PASS. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will be enforced.
Thank you,
UIC ID Center Team
For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu
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