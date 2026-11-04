Reminder: UIC budget update on Nov. 5

Dear colleagues,

We look forward to seeing you at tomorrow’s UIC budget update webinar, where we will share insights into UIC’s current financial landscape, highlight evolving trends shaping our resource allocation and discuss how we are aligning investments directly with our mission of academic excellence, transformative research, healthcare access and community impact.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Time: 10-10:45 a.m.

Location: https://go.uic.edu/ProvostWebinar

A recording of the webinar will be shared after the event, accessible to all members of the UIC community.

Thank you for joining us, and for all you do to support our students, patients and communities.

Matthew Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance

Kathryn B. Chval

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu