Renovation work begins on Science and Engineering South building exterior

Over the next 18 months, a campus building designed by renowned architect Walter Netsch will be restored to its original condition. Renovations to the exterior of the Science and Engineering South building began in May and are expected to be completed in 2027.

The Science and Engineering South exterior renovation project is underway. (Photo: J. DeRoo)

In recent years, the building has experienced a number of challenges, including masonry movement, deteriorating concrete and waterproofing issues. Restoration work will include the replacement of masonry; repair of its concrete structure and plazas, windows and skylights; and installation of new roofing.

Science and Engineering South was constructed in 1967 during phase three of construction of the Chicago Circle campus and is representative of Netsch’s Brutalist style of architecture and Field Theory approach to design. Field Theory is based on complex, intersecting geometric figures — in this case, rotated and overlapping squares — to create an infinite, continuous system of mathematical proportions.

Field Theory buildings are historically significant, and the UIC campus has two other buildings based in this design methodology: the Art and Architecture Building, built in 1966, and the Behavioral Sciences Building, constructed in 1967.

The renovation will include:

Repair, replacement and cleaning of over 113,000 square feet of masonry.

Replacement of 70,000 square feet of roof across multiple areas.

Replacement of 300 window units.

Replacement of multiple storefront entries and skylights.

The project team faced a challenge in determining how to address the building’s masonry, which uses a nonstandard brick size and a unique color range that needed to be carefully matched. A custom brick was created for the renovation to ensure a seamless integration of new and original materials.

Fired in century-old, periodic beehive kilns to achieve a highly precise aesthetic, the specialty masonry features a striking combination of colors. By leveraging the unique thermodynamic microclimates and deep chemical flashing of traditional manufacturing, the project team successfully replicated the era’s rich, distinctive textures, ensuring that the building is preserved in a close to original state for future generations of scientists and engineers.

Planning, Sustainability and Project Management is managing the renovation project. For more information, email PSPM project management team members Walter Hainsfurther or Jill DeRoo.