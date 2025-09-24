Required reporting of employees placed on administrative leave

Deans, directors and department heads:

In all cases where a university employee is placed on administrative leave, for any reason, the Office of the President must be notified within 24 hours of the action. In circumstances where the action has generated or is reasonably expected to generate public attention (including but not limited to media coverage, social media activity or other public communication), notification shall be made as promptly as possible, and before the 24-hour requirement when feasible.

Reports of this nature must also be submitted whenever an employee is placed under work-related restrictions in connection with allegations of serious misconduct. Such allegations include, but are not limited to, sexual harassment, assault or similar misconduct; domestic violence or stalking; workplace violence; material financial misconduct; and any conduct of a criminal nature that involves interpersonal violence. In these cases, err on the side of over-inclusion and report matters even when there may be uncertainty as to whether they fall into one of these or similar categories.

All decisions regarding administrative leave and employee reassignments must be reported directly to the associate vice chancellor for human resources by the relevant vice chancellor, dean or department head and include the following information:

Name of employee

Employee classification (academic professional, civil service, faculty, etc.)

Name of the department or unit and the college

Name of the employee’s supervisor

The effective date of the administrative leave or reassignment

A short summary of the facts leading to the administrative leave

A copy of the letter to the employee outlining the specific terms and conditions applicable to the leave (e.g., building access restrictions, work restrictions, etc.)

All such information must be reported to Gladys Lopez, associate vice chancellor for human resources, via email at galopez1@uic.edu. Gladys will report the matter to the Office of the Chancellor, who will in turn report the matter to the Office of the President.

Once the administrative leave has concluded and/or a final determination has been reached regarding the employee’s discipline or termination, a follow-up report must also be provided.

We appreciate your leadership and cooperation.

Thank you,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

University of Illinois Chicago

Caryn Bills

Associate Chancellor for Access and Equity

University of Illinois Chicago