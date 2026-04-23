Research participants wanted for study on adults age 60 or older and cannabis use

Do you use cannabis?

Our research group is looking for adults, age 60 or older, who use cannabis.

The UIC COAST Research Group has a research study that may be right for you. The study requires completing questionnaires and surveys. Additionally, there are two in-person visits at our UIC research office, one week apart. Participants will also complete interviews daily on a smartphone for two seven-day periods during the study. Participants will be paid for their time.

To participate, you must be:

60 years of age or older

Someone who uses cannabis

Willing to carry a smartphone and complete short surveys for seven days

Willing to download an app onto your own smartphone and complete surveys for another seven days

Able to attend study visits at our UIC research office

If you are interested in participating, please complete a short online survey to determine if you are eligible.

Call our research group at 312-996-4528 if you have any questions about the study.

Principal investigator:

Robin Mermelstein, PhD

Director, Institute for Health Research and Policy

University of Illinois Chicago

1747 W. Roosevelt Road

Chicago, IL 60608

UIC IRB Protocol: STUDY2025-0688

For more information, please contact:

Kathleen Diviak