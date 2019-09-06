Researchers tackle opioid use among kidney disease patients

Ardith Doorenbos

By Deborah Ziff Soriano



Many end-stage kidney disease patients on chronic dialysis are in pain, and opioids have become the go-to strategy to manage that pain. Up to two-thirds of dialysis patients receive opioids — three times higher than the general population.

With a nearly $3.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, an interprofessional team led by UIC Nursing professor Ardith Doorenbos and UIC associate professor of medicine Michael Fischer are seeking alternative pain-management strategies that don’t involve opioids.

What they learn could have a ripple effect on other populations affected by the opioid epidemic.

“We want to be more mindful and concerned about the opioids prescribed to the hemodialysis population so we can give them better quality of life,” Doorenbos said. “If effective, we’re hopeful these non-pharmacological strategies could be applicable beyond kidney disease patients to other populations affected by the opioid epidemic.”

End-stage renal disease is a severe loss of kidney function. There is no cure, but with dialysis and the right support, patients can live for years. However, Doorenbos said, opioid use can diminish the quality and hasten the end of a patient’s life. Opioids have been associated with an increased risk of falls, impaired cognition, hospitalization and death.

They’ll be exploring two strategies: The first is to manage the pain without any medication by using approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy, which will give patients self-management skills to manage pain “before they turn to the pill bottle,” Doorenbos said. This could include sleep hygiene strategies because poor sleep is associated with pain, she said.

The second is to switch the patients to buprenorphine, a medication management tool that has been found to both treat opioid disorders and improve pain.

Over the course of the five-year study, researchers will enroll 720 chronic dialysis patients across a number of U.S. clinical centers.