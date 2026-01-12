Respiratory virus activity in Chicago

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

In the past few weeks, respiratory virus disease activity (e.g., cases and hospitalizations) in Chicago for COVID-19, influenza and RSV has been high and continues to rise. This means respiratory illness is widespread across the city, especially for influenza, and continues to increase.

As we prepare to return to classes, we’d like to remind you of important steps you can take to keep yourself and others safe. We will continue to closely monitor campus and hospital data, among other sources, to closely monitor public health indicators on campus.

How are COVID-19 and influenza spread?

Direct contact (e.g., hugging or kissing) with someone who has the virus(es).

Contact with surfaces where the virus may be (e.g., countertops and door handles).

Contact with droplets in the air when someone infected with one (or both) of the viruses coughs or sneezes.

Shared spaces, especially crowded ones.

Preventing and protecting yourself and others

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Chicago residents can receive vaccinations at no cost through CDPH’s Immunization Clinics. Students with CampusCare can receive the annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines at in-network providers such as the Family Medicine Center at University Village.

is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Individuals who are at higher risk for severe respiratory illness (or spend time with individuals at higher risk, like young children or older adults) are recommended to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces. If you are not at high risk for severe illness, consider using a mask to help prevent the spread of disease in classrooms and on campus.

(or spend time with individuals at higher risk, like young children or older adults) are recommended to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces. If you are not at high risk for severe illness, consider using a mask to help prevent the spread of disease in classrooms and on campus. Wash your hands often , especially after being in public spaces (e.g., CTA, shopping malls and libraries) and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible.

, especially after being in public spaces (e.g., CTA, shopping malls and libraries) and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible. Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue.

with your elbow or tissue. If you are sick, get tested . Treatments are available to lessen disease severity, but you have to be diagnosed quickly. You should stay home until you’re fever-free.

. Avoid coming to campus if you are sick. You should remain at home until your symptoms start to improve and you are fever-free without the use of any fever-reducing medication (e.g., Tylenol or Motrin). Once you’re feeling better and return to campus, you should wear a mask for a few additional days to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Thank you for your continued care and cooperation in keeping our UIC community healthy!

Sincerely,

UIC Student Health and Wellbeing

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Health and Wellbeing

wellbeing@uic.edu