Sloan Williams, a retired UIC professor, has endowed a scholarship to fund internships for UIC undergraduate students at the Field Museum. (Photo: Katie Klema/UIC)

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After a long career teaching anthropology and heading the department at UIC, Sloan Williams can still remember how her students’ eyes lit up when they set foot in the Field Museum.

Williams, who retired last year, said a cherished resource during her teaching career was the special relationship between UIC and the museum.

To strengthen that bond and to help make education more affordable for students in the department of anthropology, Williams and her husband, Tobin Sosnick, have endowed the Museum Anthropology Undergraduate Intern Award, which will provide an annual internship stipend to an undergraduate student at the Field Museum beginning this spring.

“Honestly, the students are fascinated by the Field Museum. There’s nothing better than a behind-the-scenes tour,” Williams said. “There’s not that many big museums of that national caliber in the U.S., and so the Field Museum is unique in that respect, and our relationship with them is unique.”

The connection includes professors who also serve on the museum’s staff and use its exhibits and resources to teach classes, as well as opportunities for UIC students to participate in internships and volunteer. Williams said that, over the years, she took many of her classes to the museum to assist with student’s and her own research projects using the museum’s resources.

“It seemed when I retired, it was a good time to endow an internship that would support that program and get more undergrads over there and get them paid,” Williams said. “One of the things I love about UIC is that for so many of these students, they’re first-time college-goers.”

At one point during her 29-year-long UIC career, Williams was associate dean for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and implemented an undergraduate research initiative for the college that provided financial support to do research. She wants to continue that work through the new scholarship, to assist undergrads financially, because although most internships offer class credit, many are unpaid.

Emma Turner-Trujillo is an assistant registrar at the Field Museum and a UIC alumna. (Photo: Emma Turner-Trujillo) William Parkinson, a UIC anthropology professor, teaches a class at the Field Museum.(Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Museum classroom

The UIC students bring talent, passion and diversity of thought to the museum, said Emma Turner-Trujillo, assistant registrar at the Field Museum who has served as an adjunct professor at UIC, where she earned her master’s degree in museum studies.

Students not only learn how the museum’s various collections are interconnected; they also learn skills such as photography, labeling, handling and writing accurate descriptions of items in their collections, said Turner-Trujillo.

“We want them to get to the next step in their education or career,” said Turner-Trujillo. “They are so excited, and I think they bring a lot of fantastic questions and a lot of valid critique to the museum space in general.”

UIC anthropology professor William Parkinson, who is also a curator of anthropology at the museum, said the connection was instrumental in securing state approval for UIC to begin offering a PhD in anthropology in 1996.

Since then, UIC has been working to increase the number of undergraduate students in the field through museum-affiliated courses, internships and volunteer opportunities.

“This internship’s a big deal because this is the first one that we have that’s earmarked specifically for UIC undergraduate students to have intern positions at the Field Museum,” Parkinson said about William’s scholarship.

The relationship between the museum and UIC extends throughout campus, too. UIC students with a valid i-card can attend the museum’s general exhibits for free, said Parkinson.

Quetzalli Lomeli stands outside of the Smithsonian Arts and Industries buiding. (Photo: Quetzalli Lomeli) UIC alumna Quetzalli Lomeli served as a volunteer and intern at the Field Museum. (Photo: Emma Turner-Trujillo)

World-class museum

When recent UIC graduate Quetzalli Lomeli looks back on her time as an anthropology major, she credits the university’s unique relationship with the Field Museum for helping her chart her future.

She remembers taking UIC anthropology classes that met at the Field Museum in her third and fourth years and how they reaffirmed her decision to declare anthropology as her major. This led her to volunteer and eventually intern at the museum for class credit, and she realized a career in museums would be in her future.

“After taking a few courses with Field Museum staff at UIC, I was really able to get my foot in the door at the Field Museum,” Lomeli said. “Having the opportunity to go into the Field Museum was just the coolest thing ever. I never got tired of it.”

She said the scholarship will not only help students like her financially but also formalize the process of getting internships.

Lomeli, who graduated in May with her bachelor’s degree in anthropology, is currently serving as a collections intern at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino in Washington, D.C.

“This was really only possible because of the internship I had my senior year at UIC with the Field Museum’s Anthropology Registration Department,” Lomeli said. “I honestly do not think I would have been on such a clear career trajectory had it not been for UIC’s amazing professors and amazing courses.”