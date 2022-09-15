Retiring chief information security and privacy officer reflects on 36 years at UIC

I’m not sure that there is a typical day. Aside from the assorted meetings with other university leaders, issues arise that need to be evaluated, opinions presented and decisions made… new security issues regularly arise that need to be addressed. And new technologies and enhanced capabilities of existing systems need to be evaluated and communicated. Assorted issues can arise from compliance and/or law enforcement. Finally, issues arise with the detection of security events that may be escalated from the security team.

What is one of your biggest accomplishments at UIC?

Building the information security office from the ground up. This includes working with others to implement policy and technical controls to help secure the university infrastructure. It also includes making available tools for the university IT community to assess and protect their own infrastructure, as well as the implementation of universitywide security awareness training.

What advice would you give students interested in pursuing a career in IT and cyber security?

Be very curious. Always try to make sure you understand how and why things function the way they do, learn how networking and operating systems work, read as much as you can, and then most importantly, find time to play with security tools and technologies.

What do you look forward to after UIC?

At this point, I’m not sure since I’ve been working here my whole adult life as well as my student years as a student at UIC. My immediate plans involve getting some projects done around the house and pursue a fledgling hobby in painting and sculpture. I care very much about this place though, so I’m also looking forward to the university finding someone to move the security infrastructure forward.