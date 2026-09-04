Roosevelt Road Building construction sidewalk and parking closures

Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 9, the sidewalk and adjacent parking spaces along 720-734 W. Roosevelt Road will be temporarily closed to support ongoing construction at the Roosevelt Road Building.

The closures are expected to remain in place through Oct. 23. Pedestrian detours, barricades and signage will be implemented during the construction period. Please use caution when traveling through the area and follow all posted signage.

Your patience and cooperation are appreciated while this work takes place.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu