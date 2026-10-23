Roosevelt Road utility work begins next week

Dear students, faculty and staff,

On Monday, Nov. 2, People’s Gas will begin conducting utility work on Roosevelt Road between Blue Island Avenue and Halsted Street. The work will cause rolling lane closures until April 2027.

During the first part of the project, one lane of westbound traffic will be affected for approximately six weeks, and one lane of eastbound traffic will be affected for the entire project. Pedestrian access to the Physical Education Building will not be affected.

Please use caution when traveling by vehicle or on foot in the areas where this utility work is taking place.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu