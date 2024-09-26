The semester is getting busier—resources for you

September 26, 2024

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As we get deeper into the fall semester, things are getting busier for everyone. Please remember to take care of each other and yourselves. The campus community is here for you. Listed below are some of the many available resources:

In addition, the following resources are available to faculty and staff:

There are many other resources available. You are encouraged to ask questions and ask for help as needed. It’s a busy time, but there are also so many good things going on at UIC because of all of you!

Karen Colley
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Gladys Lopez
Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Michael Ginsburg
Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

