The semester is getting busier—resources for you
Dear students, faculty and staff,
As we get deeper into the fall semester, things are getting busier for everyone. Please remember to take care of each other and yourselves. The campus community is here for you. Listed below are some of the many available resources:
- Campus Recreation programs and fitness classes are available at facilities on the east and west sides of campus to exercise your mind, body and spirit.
- A variety of tutoring services are available to help you achieve your academic goals.
- Advising resources are available to contribute to the success of undergraduate students.
- Relax with friends at one of the many UIC Flames athletics events.
- The Counseling Center provides a safe and confidential setting and creates personalized treatment plans for students to access short-term and long-term therapy options. A new Student’s Guide to Accessing Behavioral Health Services outlines on-campus resources to support student mental health and well-being.
- The Office of the Dean of Students advises students about personal situations or academic concerns and directs students to appropriate resources.
- The Wellness Center helps students make healthy choices in areas such as overall life balance, emotional and social support, academic success and nutrition.
- Student Health Services at the Family Medicine Center provides basic health and wellness services for students.
In addition, the following resources are available to faculty and staff:
- The State of Illinois Employee Assistance Program provides free and confidential services to active employees.
- The University Health Service Employee Assistance Program provides free, professional, confidential assessments; short-term counseling; referrals and follow-up for UIC employees and their families.
- The State of Illinois offers additional resources to state employees through Be Well Illinois.
There are many other resources available. You are encouraged to ask questions and ask for help as needed. It’s a busy time, but there are also so many good things going on at UIC because of all of you!
Karen Colley
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Gladys Lopez
Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
Michael Ginsburg
Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs