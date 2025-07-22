Save the date: 2025 Proof of Concept Award application opening soon

Save the date!

The Proof of Concept Award will be accepting applications for fall. The application will open Aug. 8. The deadline will be Sept. 8. Selected proposals will receive initial funding of up to $50,000, with the potential to apply for up to an additional $150,000 to develop research projects with commercial potential. The goal of this program is to provide researchers with the resources to advance technology beyond the proof-of-concept stage.

Important dates:

Applications open: Aug. 8

Applications close: Sept. 8

Complete instructions, eligibility and application can be found on the Office of Technology Management website. Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to contact the technology manager assigned to their college to discuss their application.

Applications will not be accepted if a technology disclosure is not on file with the Office of Technology Management prior to the application deadline of Sept. 9. You can submit a disclosure online.

About the Office of Technology Management

The Office of Technology Management is responsible for managing and commercializing the intellectual property generated by research and educational activities at the University of Illinois Chicago. The office evaluates early inventions and positions technologies for commercialization through engagement with industry or startup companies. With a dedicated team of experts, serving faculty throughout the UIC campus, the office is committed to facilitating the transfer of technology from the university into the market.

For more information, please contact:

Tamira Davis

tdavis17@otm.uic.edu