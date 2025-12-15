Save the date: Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative application opens Jan. 5

The Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative will begin accepting applications starting Jan. 5, 2026. This opportunity offers up to $25,000 per project to help propel early-stage innovations toward commercialization, licensing and startup opportunities.

About the Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative:

Funding amount: Up to $25,000 , with a four-month project period.

Up to , with a four-month project period. Purpose: Support for licensing and startup readiness, future funding readiness and progression through UIC’s innovation pipeline.

Support for licensing and startup readiness, future funding readiness and progression through UIC’s innovation pipeline. Eligibility: Full-time UIC faculty, staff and researchers with an invention disclosure (or commitment to generate one) through the UIC Office of Technology Management.

Full-time UIC faculty, staff and researchers with an invention disclosure (or commitment to generate one) through the UIC Office of Technology Management. Restrictions: Awarded funds cannot be used for salary (except graduate assistant/hourly student wages).

Why apply?

Advances your project’s technology readiness level.

Prepares innovations for future funding and commercialization.

Often serves as a stepping stone to the Proof of Concept Awards program.

Full details — including key dates, criteria and steps — are available on the Office of Technology Management website.

Stay tuned for the formal call for applications soon.

For more information, please contact:

Tamira Davis

tdavis17@uic.edu