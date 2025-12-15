Save the date: Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative application opens Jan. 5

December 16, 2025

The Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative will begin accepting applications starting Jan. 5, 2026. This opportunity offers up to $25,000 per project to help propel early-stage innovations toward commercialization, licensing and startup opportunities.

About the Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative:

  • Funding amount: Up to $25,000, with a four-month project period.
  • Purpose: Support for licensing and startup readiness, future funding readiness and progression through UIC’s innovation pipeline.
  • Eligibility: Full-time UIC faculty, staff and researchers with an invention disclosure (or commitment to generate one) through the UIC Office of Technology Management.
  • Restrictions: Awarded funds cannot be used for salary (except graduate assistant/hourly student wages).

Why apply?

  • Advances your project’s technology readiness level.
  • Prepares innovations for future funding and commercialization.
  • Often serves as a stepping stone to the Proof of Concept Awards program.

Full details — including key dates, criteria and steps — are available on the Office of Technology Management website.

Stay tuned for the formal call for applications soon.

For more information, please contact:
Tamira Davis
tdavis17@uic.edu

