Save the date: Computational Research Symposium 2026

UIC’s Advanced Cyberinfrastructure for Education and Research is pleased to announce our third annual Computational Research Symposium will take place on April 20 as part of UIC Research Week. The symposium will highlight how UIC faculty, students and staff are using computational tools, including data analytics, high-performance computing and generative AI, to advance their research.

The program will run from noon to 5 p.m. and will include presentations, panel discussions and a poster session. The agenda is still under development, but you can view the 2024 and 2025 agendas to get a flavor of the topics typically covered.

If you are interested in presenting a poster, please note that poster abstracts are due by March 31.

Coffee and snacks will be provided for all registered attendees. The registration form and additional information are available on the Computational Research Symposium website.

Space is limited, so please register early to secure your spot.

Monday, April 20

Noon-5 p.m.

Thompson Room

Student Center West

828 S. Wolcott Ave.

For more information, please contact:

Leonard Apanasevich

apana@uic.edu