Save the date for the 2025 UIC Urban Forum

The 2025 UIC Urban Forum, titled The Power of Community Engagement: Building Bridges for Shared Impact, will take place April 8 in the Illinois Room in Student Center East.

In an era marked by complex social, economic and environmental challenges, the need for

collaboration between anchor institutions and communities has never been more crucial. To be

effective, community engagement must evolve beyond traditional outreach and reflect reciprocal

partnerships and co-created solutions seeking sustainable impacts.

This begs important questions:

What does successful community engagement look like?

How can anchor institutions best leverage their expertise, resources and service capacities to address the many challenges that cities and the various communities within them face?

How can we inspire anchor institutions to reimagine their role, not just as knowledge producers or mission-driven actors, but as active participants in society’s equitable well-being and development?

The UIC Urban Forum has traditionally explored important questions facing today’s cities. At the

same time, the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs’ 30 years of community engagement

experience has firmly established it as a leader in fostering meaningful connections and addressing

local and global Issues.

Join us for the 2025 event, where leaders from the community, academia, business and government

will take these questions head-on with a program that showcases best practices, explores engagement

models and inspires partnerships that anchor institutions and communities to thrive together for

a better future that benefits all.

Questions? Email: uicurban@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Jennifer Sweeney

uicurban@uic.edu