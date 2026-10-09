Save the date for the reimagined UIC Employee Expo
Something new is coming this spring!
Make it known: the UIC Employee Expo is leveling up! It’s growing, it’s got a fresh new look and it’s moving to spring.
This reimagined expo is your chance to see everything UIC has to offer you. Explore campus resources, meet exhibitors from across the university and community partners, dive into hands-on activities and discover professional development opportunities built to support your growth. Come connect with colleagues and celebrate the people, programs and services that make UIC known for greatness.
Save the Date
When: Thursday, April 29, 2027: 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.
Where: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum
Learn more [Linked button]
Want to showcase your department or unit? Submit an exhibitor interest form by Oct. 31.
United in Community,
Gladys Lopez, Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
Sharron Evans, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Chandra Harris-McCray, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications
Andrea Williams, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics
For more information, please contact:
Lauren Singdahlsen
UICEmployeeExpo@uic.edu
Contact
Categories
Announcements, Info, Official Communications, VC for Finance (Officials)