Save the Date: UIC Undergraduate Research Forum 2025

The UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will take place on Monday, April 21, at the UIC Dorin Forum.

This important campuswide event — led by the Office of Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness; the Office of the Provost; the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research; the Honors College; and the UIC Alumni Association — showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines. If you are a UIC undergraduate student involved in research or creative inquiry projects, please consider attending the Undergraduate Research Forum to present your work. Additional information will follow, including information on how to register for the event for undergraduate students, and how to sign up to be a judge for the event for UIC faculty, staff, graduate students and alums.

This year, the Undergraduate Research Forum will be featured as part of UIC Research Week, an annual series of events to celebrate and share the exceptional efforts of our faculty, staff, students and research trainees. We look forward to your participation in this weeklong celebration of UIC’s research community.

Monday, April 21

Noon to 4 p.m.

UIC Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

For more information, please contact:

Ramona Alcalá, PhD

Associate Director of Undergraduate Research

ralcal3@uic.edu