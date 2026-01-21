Save the date: UIC Undergraduate Research Forum — Tuesday, April 21

We are excited to announce that the UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will be held on Tuesday, April 21, at the UIC Dorin Forum.

This signature campuswide event, led by the Undergraduate Research Hub; the Office of the Senior Vice Provost for Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness; the Office of the Provost; the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research; the Honors College; the University Library; and the Alumni Association, showcases the exceptional undergraduate research work and creative inquiry taking place at UIC.

Each year, the forum features outstanding student projects that represent a wide range of scholarship across various disciplines. Undergraduate students engaged in research or creative inquiry are encouraged to present their work and share their contributions with the UIC community. Faculty, staff and graduate students are invited to participate as judges and help support our students’ achievements.

Additional details, including registration instructions for student presenters and sign-ups for judges, will be shared in the coming weeks. We look forward to your participation in this celebration of undergraduate scholarship at UIC.

Tuesday, April 21

Noon-4 p.m.

UIC Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

For more information, please contact:

Ramona Alcalá, PhD

Associate Director of Undergraduate Research

ralcal3@uic.edu

