Schedule of Approved Holidays for FY26

Dear colleagues,

We are pleased to share the Schedule of Approved Holidays for fiscal year 2026.

Dec. 24, 30 and 31, 2025, have been designated as gift days by President Killeen and the university chancellors. Dec. 29 is a president-designated holiday.

University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics employees will receive the gift days, and the Dec. 29 president-designated holiday as additional floating holidays, which can be used anytime between Dec. 24, 2025, and June 30, 2026, with supervisor approval. This approach helps maintain high-quality patient care throughout the holiday season while ensuring consistent seven-day-a-week coverage.

A reminder message regarding the December gift days will be shared in November.

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Susan Young

balmes@uic.edu