Search for provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs

Dear Campus Community,

I write to update you on our search for the next provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. As UIC’s chief academic officer, this position will be critically important to advancing our strategic priorities and fulfilling our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.

Kathryn Chval, dean of the College of Education, is chairing the search committee (full search committee appended below), and the executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates is supporting this recruitment. Confidential inquiries and nominations may be submitted to Joi Hayes and Alison Ranney at uicprovost@russellreynolds.com. The position profile can be found online.

Please share this opportunity widely with individuals who would bring exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to our mission. Thank you for everything you do for our students and our campus community, and for helping to bring world-class excellence to UIC.

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

The full search committee:

Kathryn Chval — Dean, College of Education, search committee chair

Quinn Basta — Student trustee, University of Illinois System Board of Trustees

Benét DeBerry-Spence — Professor of marketing, College of Business Administration

Chandra Harris-McCray — Vice chancellor, Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications

Christina Nicholas — Associate professor, Department of Orthodontics, College of Dentistry

Michael Papka — Collegiate Warren S. McCulloch Professor of Computer Science, College of Engineering

Steve Schwinn — Professor of law, UIC Law

Mike Stieff — Vice provost for faculty affairs, Office of the Provost

Joy Vergara — Associate vice chancellor for student engagement, Student Affairs

Donald Wink — Professor of chemistry, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Beth Fulmer, chief of staff to the chancellor, is staffing the search committee.

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu