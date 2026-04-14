Seasonal climate-control transition in campus buildings

Dear students, faculty and staff,

We have already begun preparing campus buildings for summer weather. We expect to complete that process by the end of this week. Since Chicago will be experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures this week, many buildings will be warm. However, cooler weather is forecast for the remainder of the month.

As temperatures fluctuate, there will be times when we are unable to evenly heat and cool our buildings in the same day. This may result in cooler mornings and warmer afternoons in buildings. This is expected, and there is no need to call the Facilities Management call center.

The transition to cooling mode in all campus buildings will happen over several days. To learn more about how heating and cooling are managed in campus buildings, visit the Energy Management in Existing Facilities webpage.

During this transition, we will make every effort to keep indoor temperatures conducive to learning, teaching and working as our building systems allow.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we complete this work.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Mike Roy

Director, Utilities and Energy Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

ovcas@uic.edu