Seasonal transition to heat in campus buildings

Dear students, faculty and staff,

With the onset of cooler weather, Utilities and Energy Services will begin to transition campus buildings and plants into winter heating mode. This will occur over several days, and if outdoor temperatures rise over 55 degrees after its completion, buildings may be uncomfortable at times.

We ask for your patience and understanding at times when we are unable to evenly heat and cool our buildings in the same day. For example, there may be mornings when buildings seem cool, but as the day progresses, they will become more comfortable. In such cases, there is no need to call the Facilities Management call center.

Please know that we will make every effort to keep indoor temperatures conducive to learning, teaching and working as our building systems allow.

To learn more about how heating and cooling is managed in campus buildings, visit the Energy Management in Existing Facilities webpage.

Thank you for your cooperation as this seasonal transition takes place.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Mike Roy

Director, Utilities and Energy Services

