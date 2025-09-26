Sept. 27 Wolcott Ave. closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to a crane operation to replace equipment at the College of Medicine West Tower, Wolcott Avenue will be closed between Taylor and Polk streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27.

During this period, barricades will be placed to restrict access to Wolcott Avenue. A flagger will be in place to direct vehicular traffic, and pedestrian access will be restricted due to the closure of the sidewalk on the east side of Wolcott Avenue.

To ensure safety, please proceed with caution when in the area. Pedestrians should completely avoid the area if possible.

We appreciate your cooperation as this work takes place.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

ovcas@uic.edu