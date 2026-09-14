September in photos

Thousands of students returned to campus and UIC saw its largest incoming class ever. Health sciences staff, faculty and students reconnected at a welcome picnic on the west side of campus, and graduate students had a welcome picnic of their own with refreshments, resources and networking. Meanwhile, hundreds of students thronged the University Hall lawn to learn about the huge variety of student organizations at UIC at the fall Involvement Fair.

See photos from all three events in the gallery below.