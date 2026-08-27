September UIC Human Resources webinars
Growth happens through conversation, reflection and the willingness to keep learning.
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our September professional development webinars designed to help UIC employees build skills, strengthen connections and support a thriving workplace culture.
All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
Visit the Human Resources training calendar to explore course details and register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- Finding Balance Amid Change: Mindfulness Strategies for Life and Work — Sept. 1, 11 a.m.
- You & UIC: Employee Perks and Services — Sept. 3, 10 a.m.
- You and UIC: Professional Development — Sept. 8, 1 p.m.
- Foundations of Emotional Intelligence — Sept. 9, 11 a.m.
- Walking in Their Shoes: Building Empathy Through Emotional Intelligence — Sept. 10, 11 a.m.
- You & UIC: Tuition Waiver Benefit — Sept. 10, 1 p.m.
- Mental Fitness for Performance — Sept. 15, 10 a.m.
- Emotional Intelligence: Unlocking Happiness — Sept. 22, 11 a.m.
- Building Resilience Through Emotional Intelligence — Sept. 24, 11 a.m.
- Introduction to Counter-Productive Work Behavior — Sept. 24, 1 p.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Adaptability in Leadership: Thriving in a World of Constant Change — Sept. 3, 2 p.m.
- Empathy at Work: A Manager’s Guide to Authentic Leadership — Sept. 17, 11 a.m.
- Leading for Impact: Reducing Counterproductive Behaviors and Building Stronger Teams — Sept. 17, 1 p.m.
- Values Over Ego: Preventing Ego-Driven Leadership and Counterproductive Work Behaviors — Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
- Coaching Through Change: Managing Emotions & Overcoming Obstacles for Performance Growth — Sept. 29, 1 p.m.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.
Thank you for investing in your growth and the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu
Contact
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