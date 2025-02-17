Sign up now for the UIC Undergraduate Research Forum

The 2025 UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will take place on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the UIC Dorin Forum (725 W. Roosevelt Road).

This important campuswide event, sponsored by the Office of Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness; the Office of the Provost; the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research; the Honors College; the University Library; and the UIC Alumni Association, showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines. The Undergraduate Research Forum is part of UIC Research Week, an annual series of events to celebrate and share the exceptional efforts of our faculty, staff, students and research trainees.

If you are an undergraduate student involved in research, creative inquiry or other scholarly projects on campus under the direction of a UIC faculty member or other research project supervisor, please consider attending the Undergraduate Research Forum to present your work. Registration for student presenters will remain open through Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Use the UIC Undergraduate Research Forum Presenter Sign-Up form.

Faculty, staff, postdoc researchers and graduate students: Please consider volunteering your time and expertise to serve as a judge for the event. Judges play a crucial role in the success of the event and the student presenters, and event organizers are grateful for the service you provide. Registration for judges will remain open through Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Register to volunteer at the forum.

You can find more details about the event on the Undergraduate Research Forum website. Please email our@uic.edu if you have any questions.

For more information, please contact:

Ramona Alcala

ralcal3@uic.edu