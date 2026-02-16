Sign up for UIC Undergraduate Research Forum

The 2026 UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will take place on Tuesday, April 21, at the UIC Dorin Forum (725 W. Roosevelt Road).

This important campuswide event showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines. Sponsors are the Undergraduate Research Hub; the Office of Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness; the Office of the Provost; the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research; the Honors College; the University Library; and the UIC Alumni Association.

If you are an undergraduate student who is involved in research, creative inquiry or other scholarly projects on campus under the direction of a UIC faculty member or other research project supervisor, please consider attending the Undergraduate Research Forum to present your work. Registration for student presenters will remain open through Friday, March 27.

Undergraduate students can register at https://go.uic.edu/URF26Student.

Faculty, staff, postdoc researchers and graduate students: Please consider volunteering your time and expertise to serve as a judge for the event. Judges play a crucial role in the success of the event, and the student presenters and event organizers are grateful for the service you provide. Registration for judges will remain open through Friday, March 27.

Faculty, staff, postdoc researchers and graduate students can volunteer at https://go.uic.edu/URF26Judge.

For more details about the event, visit the Undergraduate Research Forum website. Please contact our@uic.edu if you have any questions.

For more information, please contact:

Ramona Alcala

ralcal3@uic.edu