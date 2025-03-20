Simplify and improve your social media strategy

Dear faculty and staff,

The next Circles of Excellence, on April 9, will focus on social media strategy.

Social Strategy Simplified: Hands-On Goal Setting, Content Planning and Measurement Made Easy

Does creating a social media strategy for your college, school or unit seem overwhelming?

Join colleagues from across UIC in a hands-on, in-person workshop led by Strategic Marketing and Communications to create an actionable social media plan. Together, we’ll identify key content areas that resonate with your audiences, and we’ll discuss how to measure your success in meaningful ways.

Whether you’re new to social media strategy or want to refine your approach, this session will provide practical guidance to simplify and clarify your social media strategy.

When:

Wednesday, April 9, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Networking session and refreshments to follow.

Where:

In person in Fort Dearborn AB at Student Center East

Advance registration is required.

Who should attend:

Campus social media managers, marketers and communicators

The next Circles of Excellence — Digital Engagement — Maximizing Your Email Marketing — will be Thursday, Aug. 7. Please save the date.

For questions or more information, please email smcs@uic.edu.

Together, let’s continue to elevate the transformational story of UIC, where access is broad and excellence thrives.

Gratefully,

Chandra Harris-McCray, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications