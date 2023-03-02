Skobalj named to Missouri Valley Scholar-Athlete First Team

Filip Skobalj

The Missouri Valley Conference released its Scholar-Athlete teams for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season Monday, and UIC’s Filip Skobalj was named to the First Team for the first time in his career.

Skobalj, a sophomore from Belgrade, Serbia, boasts a 4.0 GPA during a season in which he started 18 of UIC’s 31 games. He averaged nearly eight points and three rebounds per game this year, and also led the team in three-pointers made with 60.

The business management major was one of only 15 honorees in the MVC to be distinguished as a Scholar-Athlete, and one of just five to be named to the First Team.